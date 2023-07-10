Azerbaijan’s international reputation keeps growing, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s reputation on a global scale is growing thanks to the independent and principled foreign policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, the country’s foreign minister said on Monday.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at a conference, entitled “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy”, which was held at ADA University, Baku.

The top diplomat stressed that the resolution of the past conflict, the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the thirty-year-long military occupation and the creation of new realities in the region also played a role in expanding the horizons of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

News.Az