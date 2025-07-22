Azerbaijan’s investments in Georgia hit $3.6 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has invested $3.6 billion in Georgia’s economy so far.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Tbilisi on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the top diplomat, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Georgia amounted to $330 million, which means 20 percent growth compared with the same period last year

Minister Bayramov mentioned that this positive trend is expected to continue until the end of this year.

Noting that Azerbaijan plays active role in the Georgian economy at both the state and corporate levels, FM Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan is one of the major investors in Georgia.

