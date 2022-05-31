Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar is very promising for tourism: Palestinian envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district is very promising for tourism, Nasser Abdul Karim Abdul Rahim said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists during his visit to Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

The Palestinian diplomat thanked the Azerbaijani government for giving him an opportunity to visit Kalbajar and witness the ongoing restoration work there.

The ambassador said he is confident that Kalbajar will soon be restored and the district’s residents will be able to return to their native lands.

The diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including foreign ambassadors, military attachés, heads of international organizations, and more than 80 people from more than 50 countries on Tuesday visited Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the visit, the diplomats viewed the transport and energy infrastructure projects implemented in Kalbajar district, including the construction of roads, tunnels and power lines.

The guests were made aware of the destruction and atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar district, especially the problems they caused deliberately when they left the territories.

News.Az