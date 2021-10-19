Azerbaijan’s 'Kalbajar' tanker leaves for first voyage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 'Kalbajar' tanker belonging to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) flotilla will operate in external waters, News.Az reports citing ASCO.

According to the information, the tanker loaded with diesel fuel has already left on its first voyage and is moving towards the Turkish Gebze port.

"The length of the tanker amounts to 141 meters, width - 16.9 meters. The tanker has a lifting capacity of 7,800 tons. The crew consists of 15 people," ASCO said in a statement.

It is noted that the tasks of ASCO are to ensure the continuous movement of international cargo and contribute to the strategy of the regional transport hub of Azerbaijan, as well as contribute to maintaining the leading positions in the Caspian Sea basin and expanding operations beyond the Caspian Sea.

