Azerbaijani community: Some Armenians in Karabakh wish to live peacefully with us

Among those who closely monitor work of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, there are Armenian residents of this region, Azerbaijani MP, Chairman of the community, Tural Ganjaliyev, said.

Ganjaliyev made the remark at the parliamentary meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

“Appealing to the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, some Armenian residents expressed a desire to live together peacefully within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan in accordance with its Constitution,” the chairman added.

"While appealing to these Armenians, I would like to say that they must unite with other rationally thinking Armenian residents,” the chairman said. “Together with the Azerbaijani community, they must make efforts for joint living in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, put an end to the presence of Armenian invaders and the occupation regime there,” the chairman said.

“The work of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region has been annoying to the opposite side and there is a reason for that,” Ganjaliyev added. “We have witnessed the provocative statements of both Armenia and the occupation regime.”

News.Az