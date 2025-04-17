Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur regions offer co-op opportunities for Slovenian companies: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions offer opportunities for cooperation for Slovenian companies, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with Tanja Fajon, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Noting that he updated his Slovenian counterpart on the restoration and reconstruction works underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Minister Bayramov added: “Today, a business forum will be held with the participation of the Azerbaijan and Slovenian companies. Azerbaijan's natural gas is now being supplied to Slovenia. Additionally, we also plan to hold discussions on specific projects as part of today’s business forum. Several companies have already concluded preliminary agreements.”

