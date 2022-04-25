Azerbaijan’s KOBIA discloses number of application submitted regarding business activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) has received about 1,100 applications regarding business activities in the country’s Karabakh region, the agency chairman Orkhan Mammadov said on Monday.

Mammadov made the comments at a conference on the topic “Role of entrepreneurship in economic development” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the agency is continuing its work on the promotion of the economic potential of Karabakh at the international level, as well as collection of applications from enterprises wishing to start their businesses in the liberated territories.

“KOBIA has so far received about 1,100 applications of which about 390 are those of foreign companies. These figures show the interest of both local and foreign entrepreneurs to conduct business in Karabakh. Of course, the active engagement of entrepreneurs in this area will contribute to the recovery and development of the region within a short period of time,” Mammadov added.

News.Az