Azerbaijan’s KOBIA, Pakistan discuss cooperation prospects

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with a delegation of the Ministry of IT and Telecom and business representatives of Pakistan on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan–Pakistan Technology Forum, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation, as well as exchanged views on the KOBIA’s activities to coordinate SMEs from both countries.

News.Az