Azerbaijan's Lachin hosts international conference with experts from 30 countries in attendance

A conference with the participation of foreign experts from 30 countries has kicked off underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin city on the sidelines of the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan,” News.Az reports.

At the conference, jointly organized by the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and ADA University, scientists, former ambassadors and representatives of international think tanks share their experiences in the field of sustainable development and green energy.

The event is attended by the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, Masim Mammadov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov, and the special representative of the president in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Vahid Hajiyev.

The conference participants will also discuss preparations for the COP29 conference, which will be held in November this year in Baku, and Azerbaijan’s activities in the field of green energy.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year in the country.

News.Az