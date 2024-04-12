Azerbaijan's Lachin may receive status of cultural capital of CIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Lachin city may receive the status of cultural capital of the CIS, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Minsk, News.Az reports via X page of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The minister informed about Azerbaijan's view on the current situation and future prospects for cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres within the CIS.

Moreover, he briefed on preparations for COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change), which will be held in Azerbaijan, the CIS Games 2025 in Ganja, as well as in connection with the application to assign the status of the cultural capital of the CIS to Lachin city,” the ministry added.

To note, on the day before, Bayramov left on a working visit to Belarus.

As part of the visit, he is attending and speaking at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Minsk. In addition, the minister will participate in various bilateral meetings.

