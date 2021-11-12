Azerbaijan’s Land Forces hold competition among battalion commanders

+ ↺ − 16 px

A competition for the title of best battalion commander was held in the Azerbaijani Land Forces in line with the training plan for 2021, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The theoretical knowledge of the commanders of motorized rifle and mountain rifle battalions on the guidance documents, as well as their skills in accomplishing tactical tasks were checked at the competition. Then commanders also passed standards for practical shooting, drill, and physical training.

Officers, who received the highest scores during the commission's evaluation, were awarded the title of "Best commander of a motorized rifle (mountain rifle) battalion".

News.Az