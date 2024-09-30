Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil welcomes back another 40 families

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, another group of former IDPs were relocated to Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil city on Monday as part of the Great Return program.

As many as 40 families (123 individuals) were resettled in Jabrayil city within the initial relocation phase, News.Az reports.Jabrayil residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.On September 26, Azerbaijan launched the process of relocating former IDPs to the liberated Jabrayil city. In the first stage, as many as 36 families (117 individuals) returned to their homes.

News.Az