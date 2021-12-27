Azerbaijan’s liberation of Karabakh opened new page in history: Turkey’s top official

The liberation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region from occupation opened a new page in history, the Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said at a meeting with Turkish citizens held in Chicago.

"A completely different process is taking place in the Caucasus. Azerbaijan's return of its ancestral lands opened a new page in history," the presidential spokesman noted.

He stressed that anti-Turkish sentiments have become the essence of the Armenian lobby in the country.

News.Az