Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency and NTRC comment on opinions regarding draft law on media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency (MEDIA) and the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) of Azerbaijan have commented on the opinions voiced regarding the new draft law “On the Media”.

According to a joint statement by the agencies, before the draft law was submitted to Milli Majlis (Parliament), broad public discussions of the document were organized with the participation of representatives of many media outlets, the opinions and proposals of journalists, who stressed the importance of the document in terms of improving the media environment in the country, were taken into account.

MEDIA and NTRC said they welcome the active participation of journalists, as well as representatives of various spheres of society, in the ongoing discussions on the draft law, regarding it as an indicator of the great public interest in the document.

The joint statement said: “The draft law has been developed in line with the international norms and principles, taking into account advanced foreign experience. When developing individual norms of the document, similar laws of various states were studied, norms meeting advanced standards in accordance with public social needs, the approach of international legal acts, the experience of foreign countries and the precedents of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) were formed.”

“The draft law does not contradict either Article 10 of the European Convention “On the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms” or Article 50 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, but, on the contrary, complies with the requirements of the relevant provisions and determines the mechanism for their protection.”

MEDIA and NTRC said one of the issues that caused discussions is the issuance of a journalistic certificate.

“The application for these certificates is purely voluntary; even without this certificate, a journalist can freely carry out his/her activities using all the legal protective mechanisms.”

“A journalist, who applied for inclusion in the Media Register, gets the opportunity to be included in the register and receive a certificate after providing the information envisaged by law. The relevant certificate is not called a “single journalistic certificate” but a “journalistic certificate”. The journalistic certificate is a document of a certain form, certifying not at all that the applicant is a real journalist, but that he/she is included in the Media Register. To obtain journalistic certificates, no verification tests are required for journalists.”

“Inclusion in the Register of media entities is aimed at improving and more efficient organization of the mechanism for protecting the rights of media entities and their employees, determining the circle of media entities and journalists to whom benefits and privileges can be applied, forming an economic and legal justification for projects supporting their development,” the statement said.

As for the refusal of issuing a certificate to incapable and partially capable persons, the agencies noted that under civil legislation, applications for obtaining a certificate cannot be submitted by incapable persons under the age of 7, those who are unable to realize and direct their actions, as well as partially incapable persons aged 7 to 18.

“To obtain a journalistic certificate, which is accompanied by simple procedural rules, there is no requirement that the applicant must be a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan permanently residing in the country. Unfortunately, some people keep voicing untrue opinions on the journalistic certificate,” the statement said.

“The draft law does not regulate the activities of media representatives engaged in illegal activities, since these activities are not the subject of this draft law. The relevant document is aimed specifically at the development of professional journalism and the elimination of negative perceptions of journalism in society.”

The agencies stressed that the draft law does not restrict the freedom of a journalist to fulfill his/her mission, including the right to live abroad, and this approach cannot be the subject of discussion.

“When determining the range of requirements for information published and (or) disseminated in the media, as well as cases in which the use or distribution of confidential audio and video recordings, photographs is allowed, references are made to specific provisions of the European Convention “On the Protection of Rights and Fundamental Freedoms” and Article 32 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

“This provision highlights not to the conduct of audio or video recording, photographing without the knowledge of any person, but to the method of carrying out this activity, that is, to the secret use of technical means designed to obtain information. This provision is also enshrined in the current law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Mass Media". The provision, which has been applied for many years, has justified itself in practice and over the year, has never become a subject of discussion and dispute.”

“The draft law contains references to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On martial law", "On the state of emergency", "On the fight against religious extremism", "On the fight against terrorism" and regulates the activities of media representatives during martial law, state of emergency and operations against religious extremism, as well as in the anti-terrorist operation zone. In the light of paragraph 2 of Article 10 of the Convention, the appropriateness of these norms can be assessed. Thus, the definition of the framework for the activities of media representatives during the period of martial law and states of emergency, in the zones of special operations to counter religious extremism and terrorism follows from a public necessity, which is mandatory, aimed at protecting the interests of public order and the rights of others,” the statement added.

According to the agencies, in some opinions about the draft law, the norm on an impartial and objective interpretation of facts and events, the inadmissibility of one-sidedness was presented out of context. In fact, as follows from the content of Article 14, the corresponding norm provides for requirements for information published in the media, and not for the commentary of a journalist, that is, it establishes an obligation, not for journalists, but media entities. Although the draft law has become the subject of numerous discussions, its norms fully meet the requirements of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and correspond to its essence.

“Discussions around the draft law without a full understanding of its text and essence in many cases lead to erroneous conclusions, one of which is related to the activities of social networks and "bloggers". Contrary to opinions, none of the provisions of the bill applies to the activities of social networks and "bloggers".

Opinions voiced about the concept of "platform broadcaster" are the result of a completely wrong approach. This concept is broader than the concept of "Internet television". "Platform broadcaster" is meant a broadcaster from platforms (pay terrestrial platform, cable, IPTV, OTT, live internet, etc.), excluding the open terrestrial broadcasting method. Only Internet TV channels wishing to become platform broadcasters must meet certain requirements (broadcast from their website, availability of a program grid, at least 6 hours of broadcasting, etc.) to apply for a license. Having received this license, they can enter into an agreement with operators and get the opportunity to be represented on the paid terrestrial platforms used by the multiplex operator, and on the paid cable, IPTV, OTT, and other platforms used by the platform operator.

The license for a platform broadcaster broadcasting via satellite will also allow for satellite broadcasts. Thus, the platform doesn’t envision any restrictions on the activities of Internet TV that doesn’t meet or refutes to meet the requirements of the broadcaster's license. Despite repeated statements by the relevant authorities, subjective opinions are still expressed. In order to further clarify this issue legally, it is planned to submit a proposal to add a clarifying provision to the project.

Another point mentioned in the statement is related to the Audiovisual Council, which will act as a regulatory body for audiovisual media. The current regulatory body for broadcasting is the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC). The provisions regarding the Audiovisual Council are adapted with the moments in the legislation regarding the NRTC (formation of the Council, its funding, main tasks, etc.). Several provisions even limited the powers of the Audiovisual Council. For example, the number of members of the Council has been reduced from 9 to 7, the possibility of appointing the same member of the Council more than twice is excluded, the term of office has been reduced from 6 to 5 years.

In addition, it is important from a progressive point of view to replace the almost unlimited power of the NTRC with the powers of differentiated broadcasting termination on specific violations.

As for the claims that the funding of the Council from the state budget will cast a shadow on the independence of its activities, it should be noted that in many European countries there is a practice of funding regulatory bodies from the state budget.

The Azerbaijani state has no intention to interfere in the media in the country, where freedom of expression and speech is fully ensured. On the contrary, in order to continue institutional building work in the field of media, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the status of a public legal entity was established. If you look at the Agency's Charter, it is not difficult to determine that it has only the powers to develop the media. However, assessing such an approach and the work done in this area as state interference in the media does not correspond to reality

Even before the bill was presented to the parliament, dozens of media entities held its presentation and discussed it with the participation of hundreds of journalists. It’s regrettable that, despite the effective communication established by the Media Development Agency and the National Television and Radio Council, opinions that don’t reflect the truth are still voiced over the bill. To prevent such situations, media representatives, experts and public activists, when presenting their views, are advised not to go beyond the context of the bill and carefully read its content,” the statement concluded.

MEDIA and NTRC said they are always ready to comment and explain any questions or concerns regarding the draft law.

News.Az