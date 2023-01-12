Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency announces main objectives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov on Thursday announced the agency’s main objectives, News.Az reports.

The Media Development Agency held a reporting conference on the results of 2022.

Addressing the conference, Ismayilov noted that ensuring the successful transition of traditional media to digital media is one of the main objectives of the Media Development Agency.

He added that the media objectives of the Media Development Agency are to strengthen the personnel, infrastructure and technical potential of media entities, form a successful business model of media entities, increase society’s trust in the media and adapt media entities to modern world trends.

News.Az