Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency presents Metrix.az project

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) on Friday organized the presentation of Metrix.az, Azerbaijan's national digital media analysis platform, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, MEDIA Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov emphasized the importance of the media analysis platform in creating additional advertising opportunities for online media entities as a continuation of reforms in various areas.

He said that the ranking of websites through the national meter would form a reliable database for business structures.

Fakhri Eminov, an expert on online media and digital marketing at the Media Development Agency, made a presentation on the Metrix.az project.

The Metrix analysis platform includes the most read news, current trends, and various other statistics in the country through more than 50 local information websites and surveys.

The event continued with panel discussions.

News.Az