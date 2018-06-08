Azerbaijan's Migration Service launches new e-service for foreigners and stateless persons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service has launched new e-service that will allow foreigners and stateless persons to check the existence of ban on their entry to

One can check the existence of ban on his entry to and exit from Azerbaijan by entering the electronic service portal of the Migration Service’s website (www.migration.gov.az), choosing “ban on entry to/exit from Azerbaijan” and entering name, surname, birth date, number of passport or other border crossing document and citizenship, the State Service told APA.

The e-service serves for providing convenience to foreigners and stateless persons in checking the existence of travel ban and increasing transparency. The Migration Service said it continues relevant measures in order to increase satisfaction of users and apply modern innovations.

News.Az

