Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s military aircraft, helicopters continue flights over Baku in preparation for parade

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s military aircraft, helicopters continue flights over Baku in preparation for parade

Aircraft and helicopters of the Azerbaijani Air Force continued carrying out flights over Baku on Friday morning in preparation for the military parade, APA reports.

The parade will be held on the Azadliq Square in Baku on June 26 on the occasion of the centenaries of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      