Azerbaijan’s military exercises wrap up

The exercises with the involvement of various types of troops conducted in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the plan approved by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev have successfully ended, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

On May 20, an official meeting with the participation of the commanding staff was held on the results of the exercises. During the meeting the activities of troops, headquarters were analyzed, and the fulfillment of the assigned tasks was assessed.

News.Az