Azerbaijan’s military medical personnel in Türkiye

Azerbaijani military medical personnel, sent to the fraternal country for the purpose of providing medical aid to the people injured as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye, have already arrived in Kahramanmaras province, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s experienced military doctors in various medical specialties are fully prepared to provide the necessary medical aid.

Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the staff of the Azerbaijan Army consisting of 20 people was sent to Türkiye.

News.Az