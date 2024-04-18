Azerbaijan’s military pilots professionally conduct training flights - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense for 2024, the Azerbaijan Air Force’s aircraft conducted training flights, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

First, the military personnel was informed about safety rules. Following a medical examination of the military pilots, practical flights were performed.

According to the scenario, Su-25ML and Su-25 aircraft fulfilled tasks on takeoff and landing, as well as worked out the elements of difficult pilotage and combat maneuvers at various altitudes in the daytime along designated routes.

The tasks assigned during the training flights conducted to improve the military pilots’ combat training were professionally fulfilled.

News.Az