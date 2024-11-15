Azerbaijan’s military unit holds command-staff exercise

Photo: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

In line with the training plan for 2024, the command-staff exercise was held in one of Azerbaijan’s military units.

At the first stage of the exercise, the units were put on alert and withdrawn to the training areas, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az. After tasks were clarified, measures were taken to bring the units to various states of combat readiness.Then actions were taken to camouflage the units in the area, as well as to organize defense and security.The units involved in the exercise effectively and promptly fulfilled the assigned tasks.

News.Az