Azerbaijan’s military units hold command-staff exercises

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, Command-Staff Exercises were held in the military units of the Azerbaijan Army, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises, the activities related to the accomplishment of the tasks were specified on the map, the mutual activity of the units and the interoperability between the headquarters as a unified control body were inspected. Also, the tasks related to the decisions made were evaluated by their execution on the computer, and the decision reports were heard by the commanders.

The main emphasis in conducted Command-Staff Exercises was focused on increasing the managerial capacities and flexible decision-making skills of commanders while bringing units into various combat readiness states, as well as on further improving the activities of headquarters and interoperability between the units.

The tasks set in the exercises were successfully accomplished by the military personnel.

