Azerbaijan’s military units hold final meetings on results of Q1 2024

In accordance with the training plan for 2024 approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, final meetings on the results of the first quarter were held in the military units, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the meetings, the work done during the first quarter of 2024 on increasing the units’ combat capability and organizing service-combat activities, reports on the accomplished tasks were heard, and the state of combat training, troops’ service, logistics support and military discipline was extensively analyzed.

The duties assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the tasks of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov regarding the further improvement of the organization of service-combat activity, troops’ service and combat duty were brought to the attention of the meeting participants.

In the end, the servicemen, who distinguished themselves in military service following the results of the first quarter, were awarded.

News.Az