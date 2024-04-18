Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, New Caledonia’s Congress ink memorandum of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) and New Caledonia’s Congress have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

On behalf of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, the memorandum was signed by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, and on behalf of New Caledonia’s Congress by Roch Wamytan, News.Az reports.

As per the document, Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis recognizes the right of the people of New Caledonia to self-determination and pledges to update the international community on this matter.

Furthermore, as stated in the memorandum, the parties will strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation to foster goodwill between the peoples of Azerbaijan and New Caledonia. The parties will also work to develop long-term relationships between commissions, committees, and legislative bodies, as well as arrange reciprocal visits by parliamentary delegations to enable the exchange of information and experience in parliamentary and foreign affairs.

A special group of MPs will be formed to improve cooperation between the parliaments. This group will share insights into legislative preparation and enactment, as well as inter-parliamentary initiatives. They will aggressively pursue, discuss, and advance various routes of cooperation between Azerbaijan and New Caledonia on the world parliamentary arena. This includes providing legal and other relevant information, encouraging the exchange of experiences, and working to improve international cooperation between the two institutions.

The paper further states that regular meetings would be held to carry out the objectives of the collaboration partnership.

News.Az