Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 111 hectares of liberated territory cleared from mines and UXOs
- 21 Jun 2021 19:50
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162457
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-mine-action-agency-111-hectares-of-liberated-territory-cleared-from-mines-and-uxos Copied
“During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from June 14-19, 89 anti-personnel, and 107 anti-tank mines, as well as 11 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized”, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.
“As a result, 111 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs”, the agency added.
News.Az