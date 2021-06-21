Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 111 hectares of liberated territory cleared from mines and UXOs

“During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from June 14-19, 89 anti-personnel, and 107 anti-tank mines, as well as 11 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized”, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

“As a result, 111 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs”, the agency added.

