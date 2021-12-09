Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency releases information about death of two civilians in mine blast

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency has spread the information about the death of two civilians as a result of a landmine explosion near Susha city on Thursday.

“Two people, namely, 22-year-old Orkhan Khanatov and 28-year-old Vusal Gandiyev died as a result of a mine explosion in the territory, located 1,300 meters from Dashalti village in Shusha city, which was not cleared of mines,” the agency said.

The incident occurred on December 9 at about 08:30 (GMT+4).

The group of the agency evacuated the bodies from the mined area and handed them over to the representatives of the corresponding structures. The dead were employees of a construction company that was carrying out restoration and reconstruction work in Dashalti village.

“According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the agency, the tragedy occurred as a result of the explosion of a mine hidden by the Armenian side,” the agency said.

“An anti-tank mine was placed under anti-personnel mine, which caused a bigger explosion and death of people. This is another vivid example of the terrorist intentions of the Armenian side,” it added.


