Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency releases information about death of two civilians in mine blast

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency releases information about death of two civilians in mine blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency has spread the information about the death of two civilians as a result of a landmine explosion near Susha city on Thursday.

“Two people, namely, 22-year-old Orkhan Khanatov and 28-year-old Vusal Gandiyev died as a result of a mine explosion in the territory, located 1,300 meters from Dashalti village in Shusha city, which was not cleared of mines,” the agency said.

The incident occurred on December 9 at about 08:30 (GMT+4).

The group of the agency evacuated the bodies from the mined area and handed them over to the representatives of the corresponding structures. The dead were employees of a construction company that was carrying out restoration and reconstruction work in Dashalti village.

“According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the agency, the tragedy occurred as a result of the explosion of a mine hidden by the Armenian side,” the agency said.

“An anti-tank mine was placed under anti-personnel mine, which caused a bigger explosion and death of people. This is another vivid example of the terrorist intentions of the Armenian side,” it added.

News.Az