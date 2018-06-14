Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense congratulates personal staff of armed forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the personnel of the Armed Forces on the occasion of Ramadan.

The minister noted that Ramadan is celebrated at a high level in Azerbaijan.

"Our republic is recognized as an example of religious tolerance among the world countries. The dynamic development of the economy is ensured, living standards are improving, defensive power of our country has increased and the independence has further strengthened, " Zakir Hasanov said.

Zakir Hasanov wished the personnel of the Armed Forces strong health, long life, happiness and success at service.

News.Az

News.Az