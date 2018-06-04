Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense leaves for Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov has left for Russia.

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov will take part in the next meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Republic of Tuva of the Russian Federation, Oxu.Az reports.

According to the Defense Ministry, at a meeting to be held from June 5 to 7 in the city of Kyzyl, the defense ministers will discuss various aspects of military cooperation.

