Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense starts visit to Israel

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Tel Aviv on a visit at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the State of Israel, Mr. Avigdor Lieberman.

Within the framework of the official visit, Colonel General Z.Hasanov will meet with the Israeli Defense Minister, visit the Command and Control Center of the Armed Forces and enterprises specializing in the defense industry, as well as participate in other events.

News.Az