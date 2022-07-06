Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy makes post on death of OPEC Secretary-General

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I was very saddened by the death of my dear friend Muhammad Barkindo, who had invaluable services in regulating the oil market in the most complicated period," Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

"His autobiography became a history of OPEC. It was a rare regularity that he was the same age as OPEC, that the renaissance of the organization coincided with his years as Secretary-General, and that he completed his mission in OPEC and in life at the same time," noted in the most.

News.Az