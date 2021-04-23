Azerbaijan appoints acting minister of health
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the appointment of Teymur Musayev as the country’s first deputy minister of health.
Under another presidential order, Musayev will serve as acting minister of health.
President Aliyev earlier signed an order on the dismissal of Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev.