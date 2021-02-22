Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture hosts discussions with Italian experts on designing concept of Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture has said that works underway towards the development of the concept of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum. The Ministry has recently embarked upon cooperation with G GROUP, the world's leading Italian multimedia company, which has successfully implemented a number of international projects.

Within the framework of this collaboration, on February 19-21, the G GROUP working group consisting of Creative Executive Director and Artistic Director Fabrizio Conti, Strategy Consultant Laura Conti, Museum Designer, Architect, and Exposition Designer Nikola Pavan, and Architect Carlo Pavan has visited Baku.

On the first day of the visit, the G GROUP delegation met with the Minister of Culture Anar Karimov. During the meeting, Minister Karimov emphasized that the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum should become a place that conveys the message of the Glorious Victory achieved thanks to the determination of the Azerbaijani state and people, as well as information about the Patriotic War to visitors by using modern presentation techniques.

The meeting also featured discussions on the work to be done under the project, initial ideas, and plans.

News.Az

