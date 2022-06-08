Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, EBRD ink memorandum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a memorandum of understanding on technical support for the development of the corporate sector, News.az reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Matteo Patrone, Executive Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

