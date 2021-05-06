Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Energy signs contract with Japanese company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Energy and the Japanese company TEPSCO have signed an agreement in order to fulfill the tasks set by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the establishment of the “green energy” zone in the liberated territories at the meeting dedicated to the socioeconomic results of 2020.

The agreement envisages the effective use of renewable energy potential such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and bioenergy in the liberated territories, energy efficiency technologies, the establishment of a “green energy” zone based on modern energy management approaches in order to realize the energy supply of the region. The project will cover international experience in the field will be examined, and scenarios of energy demand and power supply, network integration of renewable energy, energy efficiency, transport, urban development, waste management, smart networks, green financing.

TEPSCO, founded in 1960, has implemented projects in more than 90 countries of the world and has international experience in the field of "green energy". The company offered “green solutions” within the framework of “smart city” projects in Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil and Thailand.

The company has also participated in the implementation of a number of projects in Azerbaijan. These include consulting services in the project on the construction of "Shimal-1" and "Shimal-2" power plants, field analysis of the energy sector of the Republic of Azerbaijan and others.

On 3 May 2021, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to establish a “green energy” zone in the liberated territories.

