Azerbaijan’s missile and artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani army’s missile and artillery units have launched live-fire exercises in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the country’s

The exercises aim to improve the skills in the management of artillery units and increase the level of combat coordination of these units, to plan the actions during combat operations, and to organize interoperability with other types of troops.

Various rocket-artillery units carry out combat firing.

