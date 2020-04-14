Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s missile and artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s missile and artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani army’s missile and artillery units have launched live-fire exercises in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the country’s

The exercises aim to improve the skills in the management of artillery units and increase the level of combat coordination of these units, to plan the actions during combat operations, and to organize interoperability with other types of troops.

Various rocket-artillery units carry out combat firing.

News about - Azerbaijan’s missile and artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijan’s missile and artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijan’s missile and artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijan’s missile and artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      