Azerbaijan’s mobile field hospital renders medical services to 729 quake survivors in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

The mobile field hospital of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, which was dispatched to Türkiye under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to mitigate the impact of the strong earthquake that struck the country, has so far provided medical services to 729 quake victims, News.Az reports.

The mobile field hospital, equipped with all the necessary medicines, drugs and reagents, provides examination, surgery, and treatment of seriously injured patients.

