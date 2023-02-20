Azerbaijan’s mobile field hospitals provide medical services to nearly 1,100 quake survivors in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mobile field hospitals of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, which were dispatched to Türkiye under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to mitigate the impact of the strong earthquakes that struck the country, have so far provided medical services to 1,090 quake-affected people, including 199 children, the ministry told News.Az

The mobile field hospitals, equipped with all the necessary medicines, drugs and reagents, provide examination, surgery, and treatment of seriously injured patients.

At least 41,020 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

The quakes were followed by over 6,210 aftershocks, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement.

