Azerbaijan's MoD organizes media tour to liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand districts (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has organized a media tour to Hadrut settlement (Khojavand district) and Fuzuli city (administrative center of Fuzuli district), which were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, News.Az reports citing the ministry.

As part of the media tour, journalists interviewed Azerbaijani servicemen who served in military units deployed in these territories and took part in the second Karabakh war, took photos of the territory and recorded some footage.

The servicemen shared with the media representatives their recollections of military operations in the Hadrut and Fuzuli directions.

