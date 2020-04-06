Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reports 18 coronavirus cases

Eighteen cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection have been reported in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic , with one of them recovered and been discharged from hospital, the republic's health ministry said.

“Moreover, treatment of other 17 infected is underway in the specialized hospitals. No complications are observed in patients,” the ministry added.

There are currently 2896 people who are being kept under medical observation in Nakhchivan. Of them, 536 are the people from other regions of the country who visited the Autonomous Republic.

