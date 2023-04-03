Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan will become hub for transporting green energy to Türkiye, Europe – deputy minister

Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan will become a hub for transporting green energy to Türkiye and Europe, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said on Monday, News.Az reports.

“We have already started implementing relevant projects in this region,” the deputy minister said at the Azerbaijan-US Green Energy Forum in Baku.

Soltanov noted that Azerbaijan has great potential for international cooperation in the field of green energy.

“We are interested in cooperation with all participants of this market. We are already attracting foreign investment to the country. As you know, we are planning to build a solar power plant in Karabakh with bp,” he added.

