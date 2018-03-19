"Azerbaijan's National Flag will be waved over Shusha, Khankendi" - Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The day will come when our flag will wave in Shusha and Khankendi."

"Today, the Azerbaijani flag waves over the occupied territories of Agdere, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions. The day will come when our flag will wave in Shusha and Khankendi", Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the nationwide festivities on the occasion of Novruz, the Azerbaijani national holiday, are taking place in Baku on March 19, AzVision reports.

According to the President, the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can only be resolved within the framework of the territorial integrity of our country.

"Once again I wnat to say that Azerbaijan will not allow the creation of a second Armenian state in Azerbaijan`s historical lands. Today's territory of Armenia, is the historical lands of Azerbaijan. There are numerous books and maps confirming this fact."

News.Az