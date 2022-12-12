Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Pakistan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A seminar on “The role of personality in the development of interstate relations: Heydar Aliyev and Muhammad Ali Jinnah” dedicated to the 19th death anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Pakistan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan told News.Az.

The event co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan and Iqra University was attended by university management and students, embassy employees, representatives of the Pakistani public and media.

The seminar participants first observed a minute of silence to honor Azerbaijan’s National leader Heydar Aliyev. Then, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan were sounded.

Addressing the seminar, Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, said the Azerbaijani people commemorate the death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev every year on December 12.

Speaking about Heydar Aliyev’s life and work, the diplomat said the great leader of the Azerbaijani people made exceptional contributions to the country’s development. He noted that Heydar Aliyev played a major role in the formation of the modern statehood of Azerbaijan and devoted his whole life to his country.

Recalling that in the first years of independence, Azerbaijan faced great difficulties, the country’s economy was paralyzed, the internal stability was disrupted, as well as there were serious threats and risks to the statehood of Azerbaijan, the ambassador said great leader Heydar Aliyev came to power in 1993 at the request of the Azerbaijani people.

The ambassador stated that thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s visionary policy, Azerbaijan has entered a path of development, and the country’s independence became eternal and unshakeable. Speaking about the Contract of the Century, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and other internationally important projects, Farhadov noted that thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s wise policy, the rapid development of Azerbaijan has been ensured, and the country has become a strong country.

Touching upon relations between the two fraternal countries, the ambassador emphasized that Heydar Aliyev always paid special attention to Pakistan and called Baku-Islamabad ties ‘ fraternally and strategic’.

The Azerbaijani ambassador also spoke about Pakistan’s national leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his successful policy toward the development of his country.

The event also featured the screening of a video devoted to the life of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az