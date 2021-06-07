Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces delegation leaves for Pakistan

Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces delegation leaves for Pakistan

A delegation led by the Commander of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov left for Pakistan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.  

As part of the visit, the issues of developing relations between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani Naval Forces will be discussed, briefings on various spheres of cooperation will be given.


