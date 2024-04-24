Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces, Emergencies Ministry hold joint tactical exercise in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 24, Azerbaijan's Naval Forces and Ministry of Emergency Situations held the Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise in the territorial waters of the Caspian Sea, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The exercise involving military personnel, equipment of the Naval Forces, and the MES aims to organize and fulfill joint activities, enhance the proficiency of commanders and headquarters in unit management.

