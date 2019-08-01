Azerbaijan's Neftchi qualifies for the next stage defeating Russia's Arsenal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Europa League between Azerbaijani Neftchi and Russian Arsenal ended with the victory of Azerbaijan's representative, APA reports.

At the 49th minute, Neftchi's Rauf Aliyev scored. At the 89th minute, Dario Frederico scored the second and at the 90+1 Mamadu Mbodj scored the 3rd last goal in the match.

According to the results of two games, Neftchi won with a total score of 4:0 and in the 3rd round will play with the Israeli Bnei Yehuda.

The first match will take place in Baku on August 8, the return match in a week in Tel Aviv.

News.Az

