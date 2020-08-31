Azerbaijan's Neftchi to face Galatasaray in UEFA Europa League

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s football club Neftchi Baku will take on Turkish giant Galatasaray in the UEFA Europa League 2nd qualifying round.

The draw for the Europa League second qualifying round was made in the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

The match will be held in Baku on September 17.

The tournament's second qualifying round will be single leg. The winning team will advance to the Europa League's third qualifying round.

News.Az