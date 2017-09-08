Azerbaijan's new ambassador to China meets Chinese FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli had a courtesy meeting with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

During the meeting Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Akram Zeynalli conveyed Minister Elmar Mammadyarov's greetings and best wishes to Chinese Foreign Minister Vang Yi, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.



Zeynalli said Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with China and is determined to further develop cooperation in this direction. The ambassador also said that Azerbaijan supports China's "One Road, One Belt" initiative and is ready to work closely with China in this regard. Ambassador Zeynalli added that as a new Ambassador, he will spare no efforts to develop traditional friendship and partnership between the countries.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi congratulated Zeynalli on his new appointment and asked him to convey his greetings and best wishes to his counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov. The Minister reminded that he was invited to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan and expressed his wish to carry out this visit. He stressed that China attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China in December 2015 gave a powerful impetus to the development of relations between the two countries.



The Minister noted that President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev is a great friend of the Chinese people and state and highly values ​​the policy of developing relations with China. Also, Minister Wang Yi praised Azerbaijan's support for the "One Road, One Belt" project and said China was ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in this regard.



In conclusion, Minister Wang Yi wished Ambassador Zeynalli success in his future activities.

News.Az

News.Az