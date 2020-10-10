Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's newly liberated Hadrut settlement comes under Armenian shelling

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan's newly liberated Hadrut settlement comes under Armenian shelling

The Armenian armed forces subjected the newly-liberated Hadrut settlement in Azerbaijan to intensive missile fire from the Khodjaly direction, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The Azerbaijani army took adequate measures against the attack.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      