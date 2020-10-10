Azerbaijan's newly liberated Hadrut settlement comes under Armenian shelling
- 10 Oct 2020 10:03
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
The Armenian armed forces subjected the newly-liberated Hadrut settlement in Azerbaijan to intensive missile fire from the Khodjaly direction, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The Azerbaijani army took adequate measures against the attack.