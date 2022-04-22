Azerbaijan's non-oil GDP growth reaches record high in Q1 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's non-oil GDP growth reached a record high in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period of last year and amounted to 10.3 percent, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"The GDP of the non-oil and gas sector increased by a record 10.3 percent, compared to the first quarter of last year, and amounted to almost 15.1 billion manat ($8.8 billion). This is an important indicator of the accelerated recovery process in the Azerbaijani economy,” the minister added.

News.Az